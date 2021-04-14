Braunwyn Windham-Burke Talks Open Marriage With Husband Sean: We’re Doing Our Best

Instagram

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star, who has come out as a lesbian, admits there are great days and really hard days as she and her husband of over 20 years navigate their complicated marriage.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke may have been open about being a lesbian, but it does not make her marriage to Sean Burke less complicated. In a new interview about her open marriage, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star admitted that she and her husband for over 20 years are doing their best for their marriage.

Talking about her marriage with Sean, the 43-year-old reality star first confessed on the Tuesday, April 13 episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, “Some days have been great and some days have been really hard.” She further elaborated, “We are doing our best to navigate something that I’ve never seen done before.”

Braunwyn, who just ended her relationship with girlfriend Kris, went on to admit to host Janine Rubenstein that her marriage with Sean “has been a day-by-day process.” She then stressed, “We do want to stay married, we do want to stay parents, we are best friends. And some days that seems very attainable, and some days it doesn’t.”

On the complicated dynamic between her and her husband, the Bravo star said, “I had a relationship with a girlfriend that was platonic, but I fell in love with her. And a lot of things were happening in my marriage at the time.” She added, “Sean had someone else in our home, I had feelings for another woman, a lot of things were occurring off-camera at that time. And it basically kind of blew up.”

Braunwyn continued explaining how they come up with current unique arrangement. “Sean and I had a very good, long, honest conversation, and I was like, ‘I want to be with a woman. This is what I want.’ We had known that I was bisexual for a long time, but some things had happened,” she shared. “I was sober, I was doing inventory, and I had, for the first time in my life, been with a woman, sober.”

Braunwyn and Sean shared seven children together. When asked about the status of their marriage, she candidly answered, “We don’t know. We truly don’t know. I can tell you how I am today, but yesterday was very different. Yesterday was a very hard day in our house for us. Today’s a little bit better; we went on a trip and that was great. So we are navigating something in real time, and we’re not making any big decisions. ”