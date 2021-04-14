‘Black Panther’ Fans Petitioning to Have T’Challa Recast in Honor of Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

A fan who launches the online petition argues that by not recasting the character, ‘it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy.

While “Black Panther” cast and crew have had a hard time moving on with the franchise following Chadwick Boseman‘s death, some fans are apparently ready to have a new face as the Wakanda superhero. Though Marvel Studios has no plans not to recast T’Challa in “Black Panther 2“, movie geeks are expecting the contrary.

Voicing this idea, a person has launched an online petition on Change.org, asking the studio to recast the role of T’Challa in honor of the late actor. The fan was apparently fueled to start the petition after learning of “rumors that Marvel will kill off his character in the new movie and for good.”

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision, and recast the role of ‘T’Challa’ in the Black Panther franchise,” read a statement on the petition. “If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him. That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well.”

The fan went on arguing, “By not recasting, it could stifle the opportunity for one of the most popular, leading Black superheroes to add on to their legacy. The #1 way to kill a legend, is to stop telling their story.”

The fan further noted that “#RecastTChalla is not a call to replace Chadwick Boseman… It is not asking for an immediate replacement either. Nor is this calling for the prevention of other characters to take up the mantle of Black Panther like Shuri or anyone else. This petition is merely asking to continue the portrayal of T’Challa in the MCU. #RecastTChalla is a call to fulfill the role that Chadwick Boseman worked so hard for the world to see.”

The petition has so far gained more than 3,000 signatures out of its goal of 5,000. Marvel has not responded to the fans’ plea.

Back in January, Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige announced there’s no plan to recast T’Challa in the “Black Panther” sequel. “We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa,” he told Deadline. “Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”