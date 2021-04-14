Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DOGE Reach new ATHs on Same Day By CoinQuora



Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DOGE Reach new ATHs on Same Day



Three cryptocurrencies have reached new all-time highs on the same-day.

reached a new all-time high of $64,641.87.

While ETH and DOGE reached $2,392.53 and $0.133041 respectively.

As global interest in cryptocurrencies rises, three cryptos have reached a same-day new all-time high, namely Bitcoin, , and Dogecoin.

As the leading crypto, Bitcoin has been kicking new highs in recent months. However, in this case, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $64,641.87. Not just this, but crypto expert Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, believes that Bitcoin’s price will reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

On the other hand, Ethereum also took off to a new all-time high of $2,392.53. Of note, Ethereum expands upon Bitcoin’s framework in terms of use. Instead of only transferring coins within wallets, Ethereum’s network supports an entire world of decentralized applications or DApps. In addition to that, it lets users execute contracts with one another without using a mediator or a third party.

Adding to that, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) mooned to $0.133041. Although the rally’s precise cause remains unclear, it has given traders much reason to celebrate. Not only is the coin one of the most famous in the market, but companies are also warming up to it as a payment method.

Also, Dogecoin utilizes the same basic technology as other cryptos like Bitcoin. Moreover, the Shiba-Inu-based crypto was introduced as a joke in 2013. Its creators wanted to raise public awareness of blockchain technology’s capabilities. Now, Dogecoin is gaining fame with support from celebrities like Elon Musk and Gene Simmons.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

