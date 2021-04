‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay, Apologizes to Ex Cassie Randolph

ABC

The former ‘Bachelor’ star comes out of the closet as gay in a television interview and asks for forgiveness from former girlfriend for ‘any pain and emotional stress’ he caused.

AceShowbiz –

Colton Underwood has come out as a gay man and admitted, “I’ve hated myself for a long time.”

On Wednesday (14Apr21) the former “Bachelor” star appeared on “Good Morning America” (GMA) where he opened up in an emotional sit-down interview with Robin Roberts. The former football star led season 23 of the dating show in 2019, ultimately giving his final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph.

During the conversation, titled “Colton Underwood: In His Own Words,” Underwood revealed he “came to terms” with his sexuality earlier this year.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and trying to process it,” the reality star said. “I’m emotional, but in such a good happy positive way. I’m happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Explaining why he had now chosen to reveal the news, Underwood admitted he knew he was “different since the age of 6” and had got “into a place for me in personal life that was dark and bad.”

“I think overall the reason why now, is because I got to place that I don’t think I was ever going to share this. I think I would rather die than say I’m gay,” he continued.

The 29-year-old, who was dubbed the “virgin Bachelor” throughout his time on the show, said he still loved Randolph and wanted to apologise “for any pain and emotional stress I caused.”

He added, “I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”





Underwood and Randolph never got engaged. The two dated until announcing their split in May 2020.

That September, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for her request.

In November, days before a court hearing was set to take place to extend the order, Randolph asked the judge overseeing the case to dismiss her protective order with prejudice, preventing her from refiling the petition in the future.