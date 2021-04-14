Baby found dead at Kingsway Christian College in Perth suburb of Darch

Police are investigating the death of a baby found on the grounds of a Perth private school.
The 11-month-old was found at Kingsway Christian College in Perth’s north, police said, but would not reveal when the body was found or whether the death was being treated as suspicious.
“Major crime division are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an 11-month-old infant located in Darch,” police said in a statement released late on Wednesday evening (early Thursday morning AEST).