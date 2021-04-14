Avalanche cancel morning skate due to positive COVID-19 test

The Colorado Avalanche have canceled their morning skate Wednesday after a positive result in their COVID-19 testing Tuesday. The person is isolating and the rest of the tests have all returned negative, meaning the game against the St. Louis Blues Wednesday evening is still currently scheduled as planned.

As Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reported Tuesday night, the Avalanche players were vaccinated on Monday. Peter Baugh of The Athletic tweets that Colorado head coach Jared Bednar revealed on the radio that some players are also feeling fatigued because of this. The team already had Bowen Byram in the COVID protocol after a positive test last week, and now seem likely to be missing at least one more player when they take on the Blues this evening.

In addition to Byram and the other player who tested positive, the team will also be missing Logan O’Connor (lower-body, indefinite), Matt Calvert (upper-body, week-to-week), Patrik Nemeth (upper-body, day-to-day), Pavel Francouz (lower-body, rest of season) and Erik Johnson (upper-body, rest of season). Colorado sits first in the West Division with a 29-9-4 record.