Australia’s unemployment rate falls as an extra 70,700 people find work since February

The rate dropped from 5.8 per cent to 5.6 per cent, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics today.

An additional 70,700 people have found work since February.

That number of people in work is also at a record high, higher than the previous record set in March last year.

In March 2020, the unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent before COVID-19 restrictions came into play, before lockdowns and before unemployment skyrocketed.