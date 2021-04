Article content

Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co said on Wednesday it will raise A$400 million ($307.48 million) through senior unsecured convertible notes to fund its growth and expansion plans.

On Tuesday, the BNPL firm reported a record quarterly earnings and unveiled plans to expand into Canada and Southeast Asia. ($1 = 1.3009 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)