Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.66% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.66% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which rose 14.89% or 0.070 points to trade at 0.540 at the close. Meanwhile, Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 6.72% or 0.080 points to end at 1.270 and Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 6.54% or 2.67 points to 43.49 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Credit Corp Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.70% or 1.17 points to trade at 30.45 at the close. Monadelphous Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.93% or 0.32 points to end at 10.59 and Webjet Ltd (ASX:) was down 2.64% or 0.14 points to 5.17.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 738 to 587 and 408 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; up 6.54% or 2.67 to 43.49.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 10.21% to 11.223.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.16% or 2.75 to $1744.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.26% or 0.76 to hit $60.94 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.19% or 0.76 to trade at $64.43 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.54% to 0.7679, while AUD/JPY rose 0.51% to 83.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 91.765.