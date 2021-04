Argentina oil sector workers to strike amid wage standoff

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — A major Argentine oil sector workers union said on Wednesday it would hold a 24-hour strike amid a salary hike standoff with a group of the country’s largest oil producing companies, including those from the sprawling Vaca Muerta reserve.

Workers from the 24,000-member Private Oil and Gas Union of Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa are demanding an additional 30% hike in their 2020 wages, atop the 15% already agreed upon in October, to match runaway inflation that has gripped the country.

“There was no offer on the negotiating table,” union leader Guillermo Pereyra said in a statement. “After five unsuccessful meetings we have launched a total shutdown of activities.”

The measure is another blow to Vaca Muerta operations, which have seen production and other activity hobbled by protesting health care workers who blocked roads over demands for better wages.

Argentina needs to boost production at Vaca Muerta, one of the world’s largest shale-oil reserves, in order to reduce its energy imports as the government seeks export dollars to protect central bank reserves.

The health worker protest in the Patagonia region had already begun to threaten the supply of fuel to much of the country.

Argentina’s state-controlled YPF is among the main companies operating in the area. YPF declined to comment on the protests.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszweski; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sam Holmes)