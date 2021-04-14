Andre Drummond ‘still trying to figure it out’ with Lakers

After being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Andre Drummond signed with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. However, his stint in the Purple and Gold hasn’t gone as well as everyone had hoped.

In a 101-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Drummond finished with just four points on 2-for-7 shooting, continuing his offensive struggles. After the game, the 27-year-old admitted that he’s still trying to find his footing in L.A.

“Offensively, this is probably the worst I’ve played in my career,” Drummond said, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I’m still trying to figure it out here. I’m not allowing it to take me out of my game. I know why I’m here, which is to help this team defensively. Offensively, it will come for me.”

In four games with the Lakers, Drummond is averaging 10.5 points per game. He has a career mark of 14.6 points per game in nine seasons and was averaging 17.5 points per game with the Cavaliers this season.

Although Drummond has had a difficult time adjusting, he believes he’ll be able to settle in better once LeBron James and Anthony Davis return from their injuries.

“I think for us as a team, we’re going to find a way to get it done when guys come back healthy,” he said. “Because you got to think, we’re playing with a different five every night when we’re stepping on the court. So you can’t expect us to have much chemistry when we don’t know who we’re playing with each and every night. So we’re hanging our hat on defense and allowing that to project us to a win.”

Davis, who is dealing with a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis, could return in 10-14 days, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday. James isn’t too far behind him.

The Lakers have struggled in the duo’s absence, dropping from second in the Western Conference to fifth. L.A. has a 34-21 record and is seven games back of the conference-leading Utah Jazz.