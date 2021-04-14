Aaron Donald may face assault charges for alleged attack

De Vincent Spriggs, who is the man in the photo, intends to file criminal charges against Donald for an alleged assault that happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on April 11.

Donald is a native of Pittsburgh and graduated from Penn Hills High School before attending Pitt.

The 29-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best players in the NFL. He is a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro and four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Donald was named the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year after posting 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 45 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 28 quarterback hits.

He has not yet responded to the assault allegations.