A Timeline Of Colton Underwood’s Problematic Actions

After that, Colton went media silent, until this morning, when he announced his coming out, where he also issued a public apology to Cassie:

I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.