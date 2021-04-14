A Timeline Of Colton Underwood’s Problematic Actions

Here’s a breakdown of Colton’s recent past.

Earlier this morning, in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, former Bachelor Colton Underwood came out as gay:

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time and, I’m gay,” Underwood stated in the interview.


Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Underwood attributed a lot of his shame and hesitation to accept his sexuality due to his religious upbringing.

While a LOT of people are proud of Colton for coming out and living his truth…

Onyeka was a contestant on Colton’s season, in case you were unaware.

…a LOT of people are also bringing up the fact that he has a history of abuse and his coming out doesn’t negate that:

Colton coming out doesn’t erase the fact that he stalked and terrorized his previous girlfriend #TheBachelor

So, because I live to breakdown niche celebrity scandals, here’s a brief timeline of Colton’s recent past:

After Becca K.’s season of The Bachelorette / a quick stint on Bachelor in Paradise, it was announced that third-runner up Colton Underwood would be the next Bachelor:

To say his season was tumultuous is an understatement and a half. However, after multiple self-eliminations from many of his lady-suitors, Colton decided that Cassie Randolph was the one for him:

Things then got complicated when Cassie expressed doubt in their relationship and the idea of getting engaged at the end of the season, which resulted in the now-infamous fence jump™:

But, it ended up working out (????) since the two remained together — albeit, not engaged — at the end of the season:

The two dated for nearly two years, but announced their breakup in two separate (and since-deleted) Instagram posts.

In August 2020 — three months after their breakup — Cassie was granted a restraining order against Colton:

Cassie alleged that Colton sent her “unsettling” text messages, showed up at her house and her parents house without an invitation, and put a tracking device in her car:

After that, Colton went media silent, until this morning, when he announced his coming out, where he also issued a public apology to Cassie:

I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.

And then news of Colton’s new reality show broke. The show is going to follow him coming to terms with his sexuality led by “gay guide” Olympian Gus Kenworthy.


Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images


Here’s how Bach nation has reacted to this whirlwind morning:

Colton coming out and then announcing a Netflix special in what seems to be an attempt to bury the fact that he stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend, going as far to put a tracker on her car, is just *chef’s kiss* we love that. Good job, @netflix. https://t.co/uABYpkflPS


Twitter: @dianelyssa

First, I’m glad to see Colton more at peace and happy he can live more as his true authentic self. I’ll always be in support of that.

That doesn’t excuse the abusive, manipulative, and literally illegal stalking behavior he displayed in his past relationship.


Twitter: @BrettSVergara

colton, the devout christian bachelor star who went on to stalk and harass his ex girlfriend, has come out as gay

i hope people can look at situations like this with nuance, empathy, and realize that trauma can complicate — but not justify — a person’s shitty behavior


Twitter: @mattxiv

And that’s that on that. Listen, I am happy that Colton can now live in his truth — everyone should be afforded that basic human right — however, this recent revelation does not dismiss all his past problematic behavior. Hopefully, in this new reality show, he recognizes his actions and makes positive steps forward to try to right those past wrongs.

