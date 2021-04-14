A 3-Year-Old Bitcoin Educator Interviews Michael Saylor By CoinQuora



A 3-Year-Old Bitcoin Educator Interviews Michael Saylor



Why #Bitcoin? @MicroStrategy CEO @michael_saylor nails it in Lily’s first interview ever (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZAcKE3jbeE — Lily’s Show (@LilyKnightShow) April 12, 2021

Lily Knight is the world’s youngest Bitcoin educator. She was born in 2017. On Tuesday, Lily interviewed the billionaire MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor. It was her first-ever interview for her YouTube channel.

During the interview, Lily asked Saylor a few questions. Firstly she asked, “When did you first buy Bitcoin? What convinced you to buy?”. Saylor said he’d been trying new treasury plans to save shareholder value. He searched for alternatives to fiat money as he felt that the latter would inevitably fail. Eventually, he found Bitcoin.

“A lot of people are confused by Bitcoin. What do you think is the biggest misconception?”, Lily asked Saylor. In reply, he said that people often describe Bitcoin as purely an investment idea or a risky asset. However, he calls it the “world’s first monitoring network.”

In addition, she mentions Saylor’s gain of more than $2 billion worth of Bitcoin since August 2020. She called this a “ballsy move.” To finish, she asked: “What’s next for you?” Saylor replied he wants to spread Bitcoin to billions of people.

Also, he wants to educate the world on the benefits of Bitcoin. To continue, he said he would buy himself some more BTC.

However, this is not the first time the toddler made a video about Bitcoin. On February 15, 2021, she became a viral sensation in the crypto space. This is after she (managed by her parents) posted a video explaining Bitcoin.

