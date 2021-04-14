Home Entertainment 46 Funny Pictures Of Celebrities At Gifting Suites

46 Funny Pictures Of Celebrities At Gifting Suites

Honestly, if I was famous I’d do the same thing.

In case you didn’t know, at certain award shows there are these things called “gifting suites” where celebrities can go and pose with products, usually in exchange for getting them for free.


J. Countess / Getty Images

The pictures are almost always iconically awkward, but hey, who can blame you? Everyone loves free shit.

Here are some of my favorites:

1.

Hilary Duff and a bottle of soup:


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

2.

Miley Cyrus and a portable phone:


Marsaili Mcgrath / Getty Images

3.

Big Sean and some Hot Pockets:


Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

The Jonas Brothers with jumbo bottles of hairspray:

5.

Avril Lavigne and Spanx:


Getty Images/Rebecca Sapp

6.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey with sweatpants that have a star on the ass:


Duffy-marie Arnoult / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Tina Fey and a bag of popcorn:


Duffy-marie Arnoult / Getty Images

8.

Selena Gomez and a bottle of Omega-3 pills:

9.

Rihanna and a tiny guitar:


Mark Sullivan / WireImage

10.

Rihanna and some tins of popcorn:


Brian Ach / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

Pete Wentz and a Bratz doll:


Mychal Watts / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Dolly Parton and Crest Whitestrips:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

13.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and a red bra:


Arun Nevader / WireImage / Getty Images

14.

Lady Gaga on a Ski-Doo:


Mark Von Holden / Getty Images

15.

A guy from Fallout Boy and a can of Altoids:


Stephen Lovekin / WireImages / Getty Images

16.

Avril Lavigne and an off-brand MP3 player:


J. Countess / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Andre 3000 with a piece of luggage:


J. Countess / WireImages / Getty Images

18.

Lance Bass with a grill:


Michael S. Schwartz / WireImage for American Music Awards / Getty Images

19.

Hilary Duff signing a grill:


Michael Schwartz / WireImage for American Music Awards / Getty Images

20.

Sean Diddy Combs with a bedazzled flip phone:


J. Countess / WireImages / Getty Images

21.

Benji Madden and a bowl of ice cream:


Rick Diamond / WireImages / Getty Images

22.

Jane Lynch and a car phone:


L. Cohen / WireImages / Getty Images

23.

Jeremy Renner and a Hot Wheels t-shirt:


L. Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

24.

Allison Janey and a Keurig:


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImages / Getty Images

25.

Fergie and a digital camera:


Mychal Watts / Getty Images

26.

Rob Thomas and a pair of jeans:


Mychal Watts / WireImage / Getty Images

27.

Rob Thomas and a Bratz doll:


Mychal Watts / WireImage / Getty Images

28.

Frankie Muniz and a webcam:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

29.

Viola Davis and some sort of face scrubber:


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

30.

Demi Lovato and a yoga mat:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

31.

Fergie and a travel mug:


Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

32.

Fergie and the complete Nutrisystem set:


Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

33.

Jordin Sparks, Jason Derulo, and a tweezer:


Craig Barritt / Getty Images

34.

Neil Patrick Harris with a tiny remote control helicopter:


John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images

35.

Tina Fey and Oscillococcinum:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

36.

The Jonas Brothers and a Roomba:

37.

Tina Fey with a juicer and some luggage:


Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images

38.

Sarah Paulson and Emergen-C:


Jesse Grant / Getty Images

39.

Jane Krakowski and toothpaste:


Charley Gallay / Getty Imags

40.

Aaron Paul and a large bottle of vodka:


Michael Buckner / Getty Images

41.

Aaron Paul and a random dress:


Becky Sapp / Getty Images

42.

Al Roker and some stylish jeans:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

43.

Tim McGraw and some French biscuits:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

44.

Ashley Tisdale and a DVD player:


Charley Gallay / Getty Images

45.

Jorge Garcia and a small handbag:


Kevin Parry / Getty Images

46.

And Lady Gaga with a Sodastream:


Mark Von Holden / Getty Images

