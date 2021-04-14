3-year-old Bitcoin educator interviews Michael Saylor By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Toddler hodler: 3-year-old Bitcoin educator interviews Michael Saylor

Three year old Lily Knight, “the world’s youngest educator,” interviewed billionaire MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor for her YouTube channel in a video that dropped April 13.

In the interview, Lily noted that Saylor’s accumulation of more than $2 billion worth of Bitcoin since August 2020 had been a “ballsy move.”