3 Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally By at Least 25% By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters 3 Cannabis Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally By at Least 25%

The rapid pace of legalization at the state level and meaningful progress on cannabis decriminalization at the federal level make Wall Street optimistic about the upside potential of several fundamentally sound stocks in this space. Three examples of these stocks that analysts believe are well positioned to rally by at least 25% over the next 12 months are: Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:), Cresco Labs (OTC:), and KushCo Holdings (OTC:). Read on.
Once deemed as illicit, cannabis consumption is now well on its way to the mainstream. More than a dozen states have already legalized marijuana for recreational use. And last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation passed by state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana in New York. The legislation will expand New York’s existing medical, adult-use marijuana and cannabinoid hemp programs and formulate licensing for cannabis producers.

The Virginia legislature recently passed a bill to legalize simple possession of marijuana and limited home growth, effective July 1, 2021. This makes it the first state in the South and the 17th state overall to legalize recreational cannabis. Although under federal government guidelines cannabis is still considered a controlled substance. But changing societal attitudes towards it, particularly due to its medicinal benefits, have buttressed the widespread legalization push.

This, along with the advocacy of federal decriminalization by governors of many states, makes Wall Street analysts optimistic about the industry’s prospects. Based on consensus price targets, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF), Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF), and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (KSHB) are expected to rally at least 25% over the next 12 months.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR