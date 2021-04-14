21 Actors Who Regret Their Roles



He told USA Today, “I wanted him to die for a long time. So I finally talked [the filmmakers] into it.”

In a fan Q-and-A following Solo’s death in The Force Awakens, he said, “I think it’s a fitting use of the character. I’ve been arguing for Han Solo to die for about 30 years, not because I was tired of him or because he’s boring, but his sacrifice for the other characters would lend gravitas and emotional weight.”

He also told Conan O’Brien, “I thought that the best utility for the character would be to sacrifice himself to a high ideal.”