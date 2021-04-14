Home Entertainment 21 Actors Who Regret Their Roles

21 Actors Who Regret Their Roles

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“The more I read the script, the more I hated the guy.” —Robert Pattinson on Edward Cullen

There are some actors who love the characters they play so much that it becomes hard to separate the two.


Marvel / Via giphy.com

Like, is this Robert Downey Jr. or Tony Stark? Scientists can’t tell.

However, for some actors, there’s no love lost when they finally get to move on from a role, no matter how career-defining it may have been.

Here are 21 actors who have spoken out about their complicated feelings over their previous roles.

1.

Shailene Woodley said she felt “stuck” playing Amy Juergens on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and it was one of the hardest things she had to do.


Freeform / Via freeform.com

She told Bustle that she and a lot of her castmates disagreed with much of what was written into the show as it progressed. She said, “There were belief systems that were pushed that were different than my own. Yet legally I was stuck there. To this day it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.”

2.

John Boyega said Disney didn’t know what to do with his character Finn and others played by people of color in Star Wars.


Lucasfilm / Via giphy.com

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” he said in a GQ interview. “What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah. I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience.”

3.

Megan Fox was fired from her role as Mikaela Banes in theTransformers franchise after publicly calling director Michael Bay “a nightmare to work for.”


Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

“He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad man reputation,” she told Wonderland. “‘Be hot.’ I’ve had that note on set before. ‘Mike, I’ll say, ‘Who am I talking to? Where am I supposed to be looking at?’ And he responds, ‘Just be sexy.’ I get mad when people talk to me like that.”

4.

Jennette McCurdy said she feels “ashamed” of playing Sam Puckett on iCarly.


Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

On her podcast Empty Inside, she revealed that she felt “ashamed” of many of her previous roles. She said, “I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing… I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed.”

5.

Halle Berry thought the story in Catwoman “didn’t feel quite right” because her character’s goal was to stop an evil cosmetics mogul instead of saving the world like male superheroes do.


Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

She told Variety, “I remember having that argument: ‘Why can’t Catwoman save the world like Batman and Superman do? Why is she just saving women from a face cream that cracks their face off?’ But I was just the actor for hire. I wasn’t the director. I had very little say over that.”

6.

Blake Lively said that playing Serena Van Der Woodsen on Gossip Girl felt “personally compromising.”


Warner Bros. Television / Via giphy.com

She told Allure, “People loved it, but it always felt a little personally compromising — you want to be putting a better message out there.”

7.

Early in his career, Zac Efron regretted playing Troy Bolton in High School Musical because of the way it caused him to be typecast in other movies.


Disney / Via giphy.com

He told Men’s Journal that being a Disney star wasn’t the life he imagined for himself. He said, “I was, like, 17. And I said, ‘Guys, you know this is not at all what I want to do?’ And they were like, ‘Really?’”

8.

Harrison Ford spent years asking for Han Solo to be killed off in Star Wars.


Lucasfilm / Via giphy.com

He told USA Today, “I wanted him to die for a long time. So I finally talked [the filmmakers] into it.”

In a fan Q-and-A following Solo’s death in The Force Awakens, he said, “I think it’s a fitting use of the character. I’ve been arguing for Han Solo to die for about 30 years, not because I was tired of him or because he’s boring, but his sacrifice for the other characters would lend gravitas and emotional weight.”

He also told Conan O’Brien, “I thought that the best utility for the character would be to sacrifice himself to a high ideal.”

9.

Michelle Pfeiffer said she took on the role of Stephanie in Grease 2 because she was “young and didn’t know any better.”


Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

She once revealed that she couldn’t believe how bad it was and said that she “hated that film with a vengeance.”

10.

Evangeline Lilly would throw Lost scripts across the room in frustration at the amount of autonomy Kate Austen lost as the series went on.


ABC / Via youtube.com

On an episode of the podcast The LOST Boys, she said, “I felt that my character went from being autonomous — really having her own story, and her own journey, and her own agendas — to chasing two men around the island, and that irritated the shit out of me.”

11.

Viola Davis wished the voices of her character Aibileen Clark and the other maids had been more centralized in The Help.


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Via youtube.com

“I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard. I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom,” she told the New York Times. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie.”

12.

Channing Tatum said Paramount “pushed” him into playing Duke in G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra because of their three-picture deal.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

He said he wasn’t given an option to pass on the film. In an interview with Howard Stern, he said the studio told him, “You’re doing this or we’re going to sue you.”

13.

Robert Pattinson said he would “mindlessly hate” Twilight if he hadn’t starred in the franchise as Edward Cullen.


Summit Entertainment / Via giphy.com

He told Empire, “The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy.”

14.

Jamie Dornan felt “quite uncomfortable” playing Christian Grey in 50 Shades of Grey.

15.

Christopher Plummer found playing Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music boring.


20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com

He told the Boston Globe that he was “a bit bored” of the captain in 2010. However, his dislike of the character wasn’t a new thing; a 1966 New York Times article revealed that he called the film “The Sound of Mucus.”

16.

Andrew Lincoln was concerned about his character Mark in Love Actually being a stalker.


Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

He told The Wrap that he asked director Richard Curtis, “Do you not think we’re sort of borderline stalker territory here?”

Curtis replied, “No, no. Not with you playing it, darling. You’ll be alright.”

17.

Katherine Heigl called the portrayal of her character Alison in Knocked Up “a little sexist.”


Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

“It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women?”

18.

Christian Bale tried to get out of the singing and dancing that playing Jack Kelly in Newsies required.


Disney / Via youtube.com

He never wanted to do a musical in the first place. In a 1997 interview with Movieline, he said, “When I first read the script, I thought it wasn’t a musical. Later, after I realized it was, I asked [the director] if maybe I could duck over here into the pub while the numbers were going on, and then come out when it was over.”

19.

Angus T. Jones came to regret playing Jake Harper on Two and a Half Men because the show’s content conflicted with his religious faith.


Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtube.com

In a November 2012 video for an Alabama-based church, he said, “I’m on Two and a Half Men, and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth.”

Soon after, however, he issued an apology, saying, “I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed. I never intended that.”

Two years later, he said, “I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn’t okay with it, but I was still doing it.”

20.

Sean Connery was fed up with playing James Bond after seven James Bond films.


giphy.com / Via United Artists

According to The Guardian, he said, “I have always hated that damned James Bond.”

His friend Michael Caine also told the Wall Street Journal, “He’d be walking down the street and people would say, ‘Look, there’s James Bond.’ That was particularly upsetting to him.”

21.

And Jessica Alba almost quit acting when the Fantastic Four director told her she needed to “cry pretty” as Invisible Woman.


20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

“The director was like, ‘It looks too real. It looks too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry? Cry pretty, Jessica.’ He was like, ‘Don’t do that thing with your face. Just make it flat. We can CGI the tears in.’ And I’m like, But there’s no connection to a human being,” she said. “And then it got me thinking: Am I not good enough? Are my instincts and my emotions not good enough? Do people hate them so much that they don’t want me to be a person? Am I not allowed to be a person in my work?”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©