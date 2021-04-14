2021 SEC Swimming & Diving Awards Announced

SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced its annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to cap the 2020-21 season.

Shaine Casas of Texas A&M was selected as the Male Swimmer of the Year, and Jake Magahey of Georgia was voted the Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Juan Celaya-Hernandez of LSU was tabbed as the Male Diver, while Bryden Hattie of Tennessee was named the Male Freshman Diver of the Year. Anthony Nesty of Florida was chosen as the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Ted Hautau of Kentucky earned the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year award.

Rhyan White of Alabama was named as the Female Swimmer of the Year, and Mona McSharry of Tennessee was chosen the Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Charlye Campbell of Texas A&M was voted the Female Diver of the Year, while Montserrat Guiterrez Lavenant of LSU was tabbed as the Female Freshman Diver of the Year. Lars Jorgensen of Kentucky was voted the Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Jay Lerew of Texas A&M was tabbed the Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.

For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

The complete list of the 2021 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:

Male Swimmer of the Year: Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Male Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Jake Magahey, Georgia

Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida

Male Diver of the Year: Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU

Male Freshman Diver of the Year: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Ted Hautau, Kentucky

Female Swimmer of the Year: Rhyan White, Alabama

Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky

Female Diver of the Year: Charlye Champbell, Texas A&M

Female Freshmen Diver of the Year: Montserrat Guiterrez Lavenant, LSU

Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Jay Lerew, Texas A&M

Commissioner’s Trophy

Men

Kieran Smith, Florida

Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Women

Rhyan White, Alabama

Zoie Hartman, Georgia

All-SEC First Team

Men

Matt King, Alabama

Jonathan Berneburg, Alabama

Sam DiSette, Alabama

Colton Stogner, Alabama

Adam Cheney, Florida

Will Davis, Florida

Bobby Finke, Florida

Eric Friese, Florida

Dillon Hillis, Florida

Kieran Smith, Florida

Javi Acevedo, Georgia

Jake Magahey, Georgia

Camden Murphy, Georgia

Luca Urlando, Georgia

Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU

Lyubomir Epitropov, Tennessee

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Clayton Bobo, Texas A&M

Kaloyan Bratanov, Texas A&M

Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M

Mark Theall, Texas A&M

Women

Kalia Antoniou, Alabama

Cora Dupre, Alabama

Flora Molnar, Alabama

Morgan Scott, Alabama

Rhyan White, Alabama

Kaila Wong, Alabama

Ashley McCool, Florida

Gabi Fa’Amausili, Georgia

Courtney Harnish, Georgia

Zoie Hartman, Georgia

Dakota Luther, Georgia

Maxine Parker, Georgia

Riley Gaines, Kentucky

Izzy Gati, Kentucky

Lauren Poole, Kentucky

Sophie Sorenson, Kentucky

Kaitlynn Wheeler, Kentucky

Savana Trueb, Missouri

Kristen Stege, Tennessee

Charlye Campbell, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Men

Derek Maas, Alabama

Matthew Menke, Alabama

Miguel Cancel, Florida

Clark Beach, Florida

Trey Freeman, Florida

Jack Dalmolin, Georgia

Dillon Downing, Georgia

Bradley Dunham, Georgia

Ian Grum, Georgia

Zach Hils, Georgia

Greg Reed, Georgia

Mingli Zhang, Kentucky

Brooks Curry, LSU

Jack Dahlgren, Missouri

Takuto Endo, Missouri

Kyle Leach, Missouri

Danny Kovac, Missouri

Carlo Lopez, Missouri

Ben Patton, Missouri

Grant Reed, Missouri

Freddie Rindshoej, Missouri

Michael Houlie, Tennessee

Jace Brown, Texas A&M

Tanner Olson, Texas A&M

Women

Tanesha Lucoe, Alabama

Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Diana Petkova, Alabama

Peyton Palsha, Arkansas

Brooke Schultz, Arkansas

Talia Bates, Florida

Kathleen Golding, Florida

Katelyn Mack, Florida

Nikki Miller, Florida

Vanessa Pearl, Florida

Jillian Barczyk, Georgia

Danielle Della Torre, Georgia

Callie Dickinson, Georgia

Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky

Caitlin Brooks, Kentucky

Gillian Davey, Kentucky

Kyndal Knight, Kentucky

Amy Feddersen, Missouri

Megan Keil, Missouri

Alex Moderski, Missouri

Meredith Rees, Missouri

Sarah Thompson, Missouri

Molly Winer, Missouri

Bailey Grinter, Tennessee

Kaitlin Harty, Tennessee

Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Tjasa Pintar, Tennessee

Trude Rothrock, Tennessee

Megan Sichterman, Tennessee

Natalie Ungaretti, Tennessee

Alexis Yager, Tennessee

Taylor Pike, Texas A&M

Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M

Aimee Wilson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Men

Matt King, Alabama

Eric Stelmar, Alabama

Amro Al-Wir, Florida

Adam Chaney, Florida

Jace Crawford, Florida

Leonardo Garcia, Florida

Tommy-Lee Camblong, Georgia

Jake Magahey, Georgia

Luca Urlando, Georgia

Sam Duncan, Kentucky

Zane Rosely, Kentucky

Mitchell Mason, LSU

Takuto Endo, Missouri

Freddie Rindshoej, Missouri

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Women

Gracie Felner, Alabama

Diana Petkova, Alabama

Maia Goldstein, Auburn

Kensley Merritt, Auburn

Hannah Ownbey, Auburn

Elise Bauer, Florida

Kathleen Golding, Florida

Cecilia Porter, Florida

Amanda Ray, Florida

Maxine Parker, Georgia

Torie Buerger, Kentucky

Montserrat Lavenant, LSU

Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M