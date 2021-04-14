2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society Membership Announced

about an hour ago
The following was originally published on footballfoundation.org.
IRVING, Texas (April 14, 2021) – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today the members of the 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An elite group of 910 players from 255 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 15th year.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:
- Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 (Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated)
- Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale);
- Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and
- Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.
SEC Honorees
Tanner Dean, Auburn University
Bill Taylor, Auburn University
Barrett Tindall, Auburn University
Paul Blackwell, Mississippi State University
Cagan Baldree, Texas A&M University
Dan Moore, Texas A&M University
Ryan Renick, Texas A&M University
Braden White, Texas A&M University
Landon Dickerson, University of Alabama
Thomas Fletcher, University of Alabama
Mac Jones, University of Alabama
Brett Heggie, University of Florida
Donovan Stiner, University of Florida
Max Duffy, University of Kentucky
Drake Jackson, University of Kentucky
Brett Slusher, University of Kentucky
Chandler Farrell, University of South Carolina
Adam Prentice, University of South Carolina
Will Register, University of South Carolina
Jay Urich, University of South Carolina
Brandon Kennedy, University of Tennessee
Scott Meyer, Vanderbilt University
Connor Mignone, Vanderbilt University
Andre Mintzne, Vanderbilt University