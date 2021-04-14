2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society Membership Announced

Photo: National Football Foundation

The following was originally published on footballfoundation.org.

IRVING, Texas (April 14, 2021) – The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today the members of the 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An elite group of 910 players from 255 schools qualified for membership in the Society’s 15th year.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 (Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated)

Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale);

Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and

Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.

SEC Honorees

Tanner Dean, Auburn University

Bill Taylor, Auburn University

Barrett Tindall, Auburn University

Paul Blackwell, Mississippi State University

Cagan Baldree, Texas A&M University

Dan Moore, Texas A&M University

Ryan Renick, Texas A&M University

Braden White, Texas A&M University

Landon Dickerson, University of Alabama

Thomas Fletcher, University of Alabama

Mac Jones, University of Alabama

Brett Heggie, University of Florida

Donovan Stiner, University of Florida

Max Duffy, University of Kentucky

Drake Jackson, University of Kentucky

Brett Slusher, University of Kentucky

Chandler Farrell, University of South Carolina

Adam Prentice, University of South Carolina

Will Register, University of South Carolina

Jay Urich, University of South Carolina

Brandon Kennedy, University of Tennessee

Scott Meyer, Vanderbilt University

Connor Mignone, Vanderbilt University

Andre Mintzne, Vanderbilt University