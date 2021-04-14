11 Falcon And The Winter Soldier Cast Photos Then Vs Now



Anthony’s first major acting credit was as Papa Doc in 8 Mile. In the same year, he also had an uncredited role as a bar patron in the TV series As If. From 8 Mile, Anthony went on to appear in roles in both TV and film, and he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in 2004 for his work in Brother to Brother. The role that would go on to make Anthony a household name was his work as J.T. Sanborn in The Hurt Locker in 2009.