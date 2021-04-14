11 Falcon And The Winter Soldier Cast Photos Then Vs Now

Tiny Sebastian Stan will always be adorable.
1.
Anthony Mackie’s first role in 2002:
Anthony Mackie in real life:
2.
Sebastian Stan’s first roles in 1994 and 2003:
Sebastian Stan in real life:
3.
Daniel Brühl’s first role in 1995:
Daniel Brühl in real life:
4.
Emily VanCamp’s first role in 2000:
Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:
Emily VanCamp in real life:
5.
Erin Kellyman’s first role in 2015:
Erin Kellyman in real life:
6.
Wyatt Russell’s first role in 1998:
Wyatt Russell in real life:
7.
Florence Kasumba’s first role in 2001:
Florence Kasumba as Ayo on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:
Florence Kasumba in real life:
8.
Clé Bennett’s first role in 1998:
Clé Bennett as Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:
Clé Bennett in real life:
9.
Adepero Oduye’s first role in 2005:
Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:
Adepero Oduye in real life:
10.
Danny Ramirez’s first role in 2016:
Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:
Danny Ramirez in real life:
11.
Carl Lumbly’s first role in 1981:
Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:
And finally, Carl Lumbly in real life:
