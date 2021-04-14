11 Falcon And The Winter Soldier Cast Photos Then Vs Now

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Tiny Sebastian Stan will always be adorable.

1.

Anthony Mackie’s first role in 2002:


Universe Pictures

Anthony’s first major acting credit was as Papa Doc in 8 Mile. In the same year, he also had an uncredited role as a bar patron in the TV series As If. From 8 Mile, Anthony went on to appear in roles in both TV and film, and he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in 2004 for his work in Brother to Brother. The role that would go on to make Anthony a household name was his work as J.T. Sanborn in The Hurt Locker in 2009.


Marvel / Disney+

Since 2014, Anthony has been starring in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as Sam Wilson/Falcon. He starred in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of several TV shows he has appeared in during the last few years. He previously starred in an episode of Black Mirror and the Netflix series Altered Carbon.

Anthony Mackie in real life:

2.

Sebastian Stan’s first roles in 1994 and 2003:


Michael Haneke / NBC / Via youtu.be

Sebastian’s first role was a brief appearance as “Kid on Subway” in the 1994 Austrian film 71 Fragments of a Chronology of Chance. But, his first notable role came in 2003 when he appeared in an episode of Law & Order. From there, he went on to have small roles in movies like Rachel Getting Married, Hot Tub Time Machine, and Black Swan, before landing the recurring roles of Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl and Jefferson/The Mad Hatter in Once Upon a Time.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

Sebastian’s first MCU movie came in 2011 when he starred as Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger opposite Chris Evans. From there, Sebastian has appeared in six other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks Sebastian’s first TV series since he starred in the shows Political Animals and Labyrinth.

Sebastian Stan in real life:

3.

Daniel Brühl’s first role in 1995:


Das Erste / Via youtu.be

Daniel’s first big role was in the German TV series Verbotene Liebe in 1995. His first US role came in 2000 when he appeared in the movie Deeply opposite Kirsten Dunst. From there, Daniel went on to star in numerous movies like The Bourne Ultimatum, Inglourious Basterds, Rush, and more.

Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

Daniel first appeared as Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and he quickly became one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks Daniel’s return to the MCU and it has been amazing to watch where he has taken this character. Plus, his chemistry with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan is incredible.

Daniel Brühl in real life:

4.

Emily VanCamp’s first role in 2000:


Nickelodeon

Emily’s first major role was when she appeared in three episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark? in 2000. From here, Emily went on to star in several major TV shows, like Everwood as Amy Abbott, Brothers & Sisters as Rebecca Harper, and then Revenge as Emily Thorne/Amanda Clarke.

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

Emily first appeared as Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. She also starred in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marks Emily’s return to the MCU, and I’m honestly so excited to see where Sharon goes from here.

Emily VanCamp in real life:

5.

Erin Kellyman’s first role in 2015:


Channel 4

Erin’s first major role was when she appeared in five episodes of Raised by Wolves, a British sitcom, in 2015. Of course, Erin became more of a household name when she starred as Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018. For a Star Wars movie stacked with notable actors, Erin became a fan favorite right away.

Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau on on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Erin’s first MCU project, and she’s absolutely crushing this role. Karli is based on the memorable Captain America comic book character Karl Morgenthau and Erin said it has been “really cool,” to bring a new version of this character to life. She said, “I think it’s so brave and incredible of Disney and Marvel to be able to change this character into a female and to make it more inclusive so more people can relate to her.”

Erin Kellyman in real life:

6.

Wyatt Russell’s first role in 1998:


Warner Bros.

Technically, Wyatt first appeared as “Baby at Golf Course” in Overboard, which starred his parents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, in 1987. However, his first notable on screen credit is in Soldier from 1998, where he played a younger version of Kurt Russell’s character. After appearing in small roles when he was a kid, his first major roles include Law & Order: LA in 2010 and Goon in 2011. Then, he went on to appear in movies and shows, like This Is 40, 22 Jump Street, Black Mirror, Ingrid Goes West, and more.

Wyatt Russell as John Walker on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Wyatt’s first MCU project, and I think it’s safe to say he is making a lasting impression as John Walker. Besides this Marvel show, Wyatt recently starred in the TV series Lodge 49 and he appeared in The Good Lord Bird opposite Ethan Hawke.

Wyatt Russell in real life:


BBC Radio 1 / Via youtu.be

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’re not sure if Wyatt will reprise his role in future MCU projects, but John Walker is a notable character from the comics, so this might not be the last we see of him. Also in 2021, Wyatt will star in The Woman in the Window opposite Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Anthony Mackie.

7.

Florence Kasumba’s first role in 2001:


Pathfinder Pictures

Florence’s first major acting credit was in the Dutch film I Love You Too in 2001. At the time, she also appeared in numerous German films and the German TV series Tatort, which she is starring in once again. Florence’s first notable US project came in 2016 when she appeared in several episodes of Emerald City.

Florence Kasumba as Ayo on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

Florence has been playing Ayo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016 when she appeared in Captain America: Civil War. From there she’s starred in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War before reprising her role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Outside of the MCU, Florence also appeared in Wonder Woman and the live action remake of The Lion King.

Florence Kasumba in real life:


Isa Foltin / Getty Images

Ayo’s appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been one of the best surprises of the series so far. While nothing has been announced yet, I’m assuming we’ll be seeing Florence as Ayo alongside the other Dora Milaje in Black Panther 2.

8.

Clé Bennett’s first role in 1998:


Sony Pictures Releasing

Clé’s first notable role was in 1998 in the film Urban Legend alongside Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Joshua Jackson, Tara Reid, and more. From here, Clé went on to appear on Instant Star, The Line, Lost Girl, Flashpoint, Rookie Blue, and more.

Clé Bennett as Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Clé’s first Marvel project, and man, it has been a heartbreaking character arc. Outside of the MCU, Clé recently starred on The Man in the High Castle and he voices a few characters on Total Drama.

Clé Bennett in real life:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

If the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 is any indication, Clé’s time as Lemar/Battlestar has come to a tragic end. Honestly, having him as John Walker’s version of Bucky Barnes has only added to the comparisons between Steve’s journey and John Walker’s. I can’t wait to see what Clé does next.

9.

Adepero Oduye’s first role in 2005:


NBC

After starring in numerous short films, Adepero’s first major acting credit was an episode of Law & Order from 2005. After appearing in small roles, Adepero’s breakthrough performance came in 2011 when she starred in the film Pariah. Her work earned her several awards, as well as an Independent Spirt Award and a NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Actress.

Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Adepero’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and the brother-sister relationship she’s built with Anthony Mackie is already so good. Outside of the MCU, Adepero recently starred in Netflix’s When They See Us as Nomsa Brath.

Adepero Oduye in real life:

10.

Danny Ramirez’s first role in 2016:


Showtime

Danny’s first acting credit is as “Moving Van Kid #1” in an episode of The Affair from 2016. He went on to have small roles in TV shows like Blindspot, Orange Is the New Black, and The Gifted before landing a recurring role as Mario in Netflix’s On My Block.

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Danny’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and after Episode 1 he already became such a fan favorite. This is one of Danny’s biggest roles to date and I’ve loved everything he’s brought to Joaquin in just the handful of episodes he’s been in so far.

Danny Ramirez in real life:

11.

Carl Lumbly’s first role in 1981:


CBS

After starring as unnamed characters in some TV movies and shows, Carl’s first notable role came in 1981 when he appeared in an episode of The Jeffersons. In the same year, he landed the role of Mark Petrie in Cagney & Lacey and he went on to star in over 100 episodes of the series. In more recent years, Carl has starred in Alias, Supergirl, and he appeared as Beth’s father in This Is Us.

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier:


Marvel / Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Carl’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and with just one episode so far, he’s helped bring to life an important story and character. In the comic books, Isaiah Bradley was one of the 300 Black soldiers who were used as test subjects to try and re-create the super-soldier serum.

And finally, Carl Lumbly in real life:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Again, there’s no way of knowing what Carl’s MCU future holds, but his character is wildly important. In particular, Isaiah Bradley’s grandson Eli Bradley, who we seemingly met in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2, becomes Patriot, a member of the Young Avengers, in the comic books.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR