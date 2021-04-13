Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

U.S. plans full Afghan withdrawal by Sept. 11

President Biden has decided to pull out the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that launched the country into its longest war. The announcement is expected Wednesday.

The decision will keep more than 3,000 troops on the ground beyond the May 1 deadline set by former President Trump. Officials said that by fixing a definite date on withdrawal, Mr. Biden hoped to avoid an increase in violence threatened by the Taliban if the U.S. stayed beyond May 1. The withdrawal will begin before May 1.

Mr. Biden rejected the Pentagon’s push for a “conditions-based” withdrawal, in which the U.S. would remain until Afghanistan’s security forces can assert themselves. He overruled warnings that the departure could lead to a resurgence of terror threats.

According to a senior administration official, the U.S. will reposition its troops in the region to keep an eye on the country. The U.S. will most likely rely on a combination of special forces, contractors and operatives for the most dangerous Al Qaeda or Islamic State threats.