Yaya Mayweather Ignites Feud After Throwing Shade at NBA YoungBoy’s Girlfriend

The older sister of the ‘Genie’ spitter’s current girlfriend Jazlyn claps back at the rapper’s baby mama after the latter appears to take a shot at Jazlyn in an Instagram Story post.

Yaya Mayweather has ignited a feud with another woman involved with NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The 20-year-old has received a threat after she appeared to throw a subliminal shot at her ex’s current girlfriend Jazlyn.

It all started with Yaya’s Instagram Story post, in which she seemingly took at aim the rapper’s current boo. “Checked like a nike sign,” the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. wrote along with a short clip of her looking disinterested.

Yaya didn’t name names, but one of Jazlyn’s closed ones took it as an online attack at Jazlyn. Jazlyn’s older sister, who goes by @therealkaliente on Instagram, quickly came to Jazlyn’s defense and clapped back at Yaya.

Making her intention clear, @therealkaliente tagged Yaya in her own Instagram Story. “@moneyyaya scary [expletive] [expletive] lmao I’m a bully you tell you ‘check me’!!!!” she wrote. Further taunting Yaya, @therealkaliente declared, “I want all the smoke @moneyyaya !!!!! Lmao you should have stayed in yo place [expletive] why you do it to you self mega man @moneyyaya.”

Seemingly ready to face YoungBoy’s baby mama, @therealkaliente added in another post, “You [expletive] getting beside y’all selves I’m finna pop back out a [expletive] got to step out of retirement !! And y’all not ready.”

Yaya has often been trolled for being a clingy ex-girlfriend, though YoungBoy has moved on with another girl. In late March, she showed her love for the Baton Rogue rapper by doing a spot-on impersonation of her baby daddy on TikTok.

Wearing a pink jacket, the mother of one was doing her best to match her lips to the audio of YoungBoy’s infamous anger-fueled rants in which he warned people not to come to his funeral if he doesn’t mess with them. The video prompted people to call her out for being “obsessed” with the rapper, while one dubbed her post “embarrassing.”