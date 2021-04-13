XRP Soars 30% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Soars 30% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.77473 by 11:56 (15:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 30.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $80.22452B, or 3.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $65.62125B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.42122 to $1.77473 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 86.1%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $23.50091B or 13.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8597 to $1.7747 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 46.06% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $63,342.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 5.80% on the day.

was trading at $2,267.43 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 6.55%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,182.87664B or 54.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $261.90235B or 12.01% of the total cryptocurrency market value.