XRP price soars to new highs after recent legal victories and relisting rumors By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
XRP price soars to new highs after recent legal victories and relisting rumors

price broke out to a new multiyear high on April 13 as a surge of trading volume in the early morning hours continued into mid-day.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that XRP registered a low of $1.42 before staging a 34% rally to a high of $1.88.

XRP/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. XRP price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro