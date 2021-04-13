XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 20% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.60283 by 03:04 (07:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 20.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $70.61070B, or 3.38% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $65.62125B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.42122 to $1.60283 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 76.53%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.91973B or 10.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8597 to $1.6061 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 51.28% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,847.8 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.12% on the day.

was trading at $2,163.09 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.89%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,134.94530B or 54.36% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $249.46806B or 11.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.