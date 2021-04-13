XRP Climbs 11% In Rally By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 11% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.48386 by 01:34 (05:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.73% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $66.29096B, or 3.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $65.62125B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.42122 to $1.48401 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 62.62%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.48232B or 9.03% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8597 to $1.4901 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 54.90% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $60,727.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.88% on the day.

was trading at $2,166.20 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.85%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,133.74661B or 54.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $250.08853B or 11.94% of the total cryptocurrency market value.