WUS to release NFTS By BTC Peers

WUS to release NFTS
Annual strength athletic competition World’s Ultimate Strongman (WUS) since its inception has taken on several challenges and launched a ton of strongman and strongwoman events in that time. Segueing into various aspects of the entertainment industry, WUS has somehow discovered non-fungible tokens (NFTS) and is keen on profiting from the budding market.
According to an Instagram post, World’s Ultimate Strongman announced that they would be releasing an array of NFT collections, featuring a few of the world’s strongest men. This announcement makes WUS the first strength-related organization to take this bold step.
In consortium with UAE’s exclusive sports content streaming platform, CoreSports, the collection designed by Arslan Visuals will focus primarily on 15 competitors;
- Rob Kearney
- Ervin Tools
- Bobby Thompson
- Tom Stoltman
- Mohammed Ezatpour
- Luke Stoltman
- Eypor Ingolfson
- J.F. Caron
- Adam Bishop
- Rauno Heinla
- Konstantine Janashia
- Oleksii Novikov
- Mikhail Shivlyakov
- Aivars Smaukstelis.
According to a statement released by CoreSports, this partnership will bridge the gap between the Strongman brand and disruptive technologies.
With the NBA already selling clips from basketball games on the NBA Top Shot marketplace and Major League Baseball already set to unveil its own NFTs as reported by BTC Peers, non-fungible tokens are offering industries an avenue to boost global revenue.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.