WUS to release NFTS By BTC Peers



WUS to release NFTS



Annual strength athletic competition World’s Ultimate Strongman (WUS) since its inception has taken on several challenges and launched a ton of strongman and strongwoman events in that time. Segueing into various aspects of the entertainment industry, WUS has somehow discovered non-fungible tokens (NFTS) and is keen on profiting from the budding market.

According to an Instagram post, World’s Ultimate Strongman announced that they would be releasing an array of NFT collections, featuring a few of the world’s strongest men. This announcement makes WUS the first strength-related organization to take this bold step.

In consortium with UAE’s exclusive sports content streaming platform, CoreSports, the collection designed by Arslan Visuals will focus primarily on 15 competitors;

Rob Kearney

Ervin Tools

Bobby Thompson

Tom Stoltman

Mohammed Ezatpour

Luke Stoltman

Eypor Ingolfson

J.F. Caron

Adam Bishop

Rauno Heinla

Konstantine Janashia

Oleksii Novikov

Mikhail Shivlyakov

Aivars Smaukstelis.

According to a statement released by CoreSports, this partnership will bridge the gap between the Strongman brand and disruptive technologies.

With the NBA already selling clips from basketball games on the NBA Top Shot marketplace and Major League Baseball already set to unveil its own NFTs as reported by BTC Peers, non-fungible tokens are offering industries an avenue to boost global revenue.

Continue reading on BTC Peers