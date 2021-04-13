Worry Over 2 Covid Vaccines Deals Fresh Blow to Europe’s Inoculation Push

BRUSSELS — First it was AstraZeneca. Now Johnson & Johnson.

Last week, British regulators and the European Union’s medical agency said they had established a possible link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare, though sometimes fatal, blood clots.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said it would pause the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and the United States over similar concerns, further compounding the continent’s one-step-forward-two-steps-back efforts to quickly get people immunized against the coronavirus.

European officials had been confident that they had secured enough alternative vaccine doses to take up the slack of the AstraZeneca problems and achieve their goal of fully inoculating 70 percent of the European Union’s adult population — about 255 million people — by the end of the summer. On Tuesday, European officials did not immediately say whether they believed the milestone would also survive the Johnson & Johnson suspension.

They have been pinning their hopes on at least 300 million doses that are expected to arrive in the region this month and in May and June — two-thirds of which are from Pfizer, which has had a good track record of delivering to the European Union.