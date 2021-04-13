Woman allegedly caught carrying 1.3kgs of cocaine in New York airport

Border officers took Ms Denova to a private search room and allegedly found more pellets packed inside her pink bra.

Under questioning from border officers, Ms Denova admitted she had inserted pellets of cocaine into her body vaginally and anally, officials said.

Ms DeNova was “full of pellets,” Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Officials said drug tests showed the white powder in the pellets was cocaine.

The 1.3kgs had a street value of $122,000, according to border officials.