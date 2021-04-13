Which CRM Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Software stocks Salesforce (CRM) and HubSpot (NYSE:) are being rewarded by investors given the rising demand for remote-working software solutions in the current era of hybrid work structures. A favorable industry backdrop and continued innovations should allow both stocks to keep moving higher in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is the better buy now.Software companies made it possible for businesses to survive the COVID-19 pandemic last year by strengthening their online presence and delivering services to clients using Customer Relationship Management (CRM) based cloud computing solutions.

While things are gradually returning to normal with mass vaccinations, many businesses are likely to maintain a hybrid working model even in the post-pandemic world given its benefits. The Software-As-a-Service (SaaS) CRM market is expected to reach $44.17 billion by 2025.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:) and HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), two leading giants in this space, have been capitalizing on the industry tailwinds. Both stocks generated healthy returns over the past three years. While CRM returned 88.4% over this period, HUBS surged 364.5%. In terms of their past year’s performance, HUBS’ 267.1% makes it a clear winner versus CRM’s 48% gain. But, which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

