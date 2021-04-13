Wheat up for second session on dry weather in Europe, U.S.

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures gained for a second straight session on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by concerns about dry soils limiting U.S. and European production prospects.

Soybeans gained more ground, while corn was little changed.

“We think there is cause for concern but are less sure that there has been a substantial damage to crops,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The coming days thus can see those worries worsen or recede.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.6% to $6.33-1/2 a bushel by 0304 GMT.

Soybeans rose 0.1% to $13.91-1/2 a bushel, while corn was little changed at $5.79-3/4 a bushel.

Experts are predicting a dry spell in coming weeks in the European continent. The water deficit is already in place on U.S. spring wheat areas in the north of the country, French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

This is likely to support wheat prices, which have been underpinned by a rally in corn futures.

Strong demand from China is supporting feed grain prices.

China’s imports of soybeans, as well as grains like corn and wheat, soared in the first quarter, boosted by strong demand from the livestock sector, data from customs showed on Tuesday.