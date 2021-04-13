What is blocking the decentralized internet? By Cointelegraph



What is blocking the decentralized internet?



Over the past decade, the proliferation of blockchain technology has resulted in hundreds of networks that are unable to talk to each other. With data siloed and developers’ options now extremely limited, the sector has been described as being at a “historical crossroads” — and unless this industry evolves and expands, it’s feared that blockchain will struggle to achieve the same reach and interconnectivity that the internet enjoys.

Interoperability has been one of the hottest phrases in the blockchain lexicon in recent years. Although this cross-chain mentality is encouraging, it could be argued that many of the solutions being touted are a mere sticking plaster, only providing connectivity between a select number of networks.

What is the answer?

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph