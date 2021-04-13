Vicki Gunvalson Denies Dumping Fiance for ’23-Year-Old Dude’

Instagram

Catching wind of the news that speculates on the end of her relationship with Steve Lodge, the former ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ star simply responds, ‘Not true!!!’

Vicki Gunvalson isn’t trading her fiance for a much younger guy. The former Bravo star has set things straight after an unfounded report of her love relationship was circulating on the Internet, claiming that she has broken up with Steve Lodge and is now with a “23-year-old dude.”

The rumor apparently first surfaced on Deuxmoi which was later reposted by an Instagram user. The post, which featured a screenshot of an email header, contained a message which read, “I guess Vicki G from Housewives of OC is not engaged anymore because I heard she is dating a 23 year old dude.”

Vicki somehow caught wind of the rumor via the Instagram post and took no time to respond. Shutting it down for once and all, the former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” simply wrote in the comment section, “Not true!!!”

This, however, isn’t the first time the pair were hit with split rumors. Back in October 2020, Vicki was forced to debunk a similar report after a fan pointed out that the couple unfollowed each other on social media. Further fueling the speculations, they hadn’t posted a picture of them together for about a month at the time.

“I have no fricking idea where this came from,” the 59-year-old told Us Weekly in an interview regarding the report. Insisting that she and her fiance “are fine” and are still happily engaged, she suggested that “someone bored trying to stir up crap.”

“[We] live together and live a very private romantic life. We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other — what’s the point?” she further explained. “This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did.”

Vicki, who starred on “RHOC” from 2006 until 2019, got engaged to Steve, who is the brother of game show and sports radio host Roger Lodge, in April 2019. The lovebirds initially planned to get married in April the next year, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were going to go get married in April [2020] and try to get as many of our six kids together and all of that,” she said of her postponed wedding. Sharing her idea of a dream wedding, she also spilled in November 2019, “We’re either going to do close friends and family or just him and I.”