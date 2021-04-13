USDT, USDC, and BUSD represent 93% of stablecoin market cap By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

USDT, USDC, and BUSD represent 93% of stablecoin market cap

Research from on-chain analytics provider Glassnode has revealed that the top three stablecoins represent more than 90% of the sector’s entire market cap.

Glassnode’s April 13 “Week On-chain” report found that the top three stablecoins — Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and Binance USD (BUSD) — have seen significant growth over the past six months to represent a combined capitalization of more than $60 billion, equal to 92.75% of the stablecoin market.

BTC market cap vs stablecoin supply: Glassnode