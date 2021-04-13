US firm splashes out on 4,800 Bitcoin miners worth $34M By Cointelegraph

US firm splashes out on 4,800 Bitcoin miners worth $34M
Pennsylvania software firm Integrated Ventures has announced the purchase of 4,800 (BTC) mining rigs from Chinese manufacturer Bitmain. The deal is worth just over $34 million and will see 400 of Bitmain’s Antminer model S19J’s delivered to Integrated Ventures each month for the next year.
Integrated Ventures partnered with Wattum Management — a mining solutions provider — to carry out the deal, with Wattum expected to help host and manage INTV’s mining operations. The mining rigs deliver 100 terahashes each, giving IV close to 0.5 million TH/s by the time the full shipment of mining rigs is delivered in 2022.
