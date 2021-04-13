U.S. to Pause Distribution of J&J Vaccine Over Blood Clot Fears

Investing.com — The U.S. is to suspend the distribution of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s Covid-19 vaccine due to fears of linkages to rare blood clotting problems, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. 

It cited officials briefed on the matter. 

The news is a setback for the U.S.’s national vaccination campaign, which had factored the availability of J&J’s drug into its ambitions to have the entire U.S. adult population eligible for vaccination already this month.

Over seven million shots of the J&J vaccine have been distributed so far in the U.S. According to the NYT, there have been six cases of people developing blood clots on the brain within two weeks of receiving the shot. All those affected have been women between the ages of 18 and 48, it noted.

 

