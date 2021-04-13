U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.20%, while the index added 0.29%, and the index climbed 1.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.41% or 3.16 points to trade at 134.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 1.45% or 3.62 points to end at 253.14 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.40% or 3.21 points to 231.97 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were International Business Machines (NYSE:), which fell 2.50% or 3.37 points to trade at 131.22 at the close. Nike Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.28% or 3.12 points to end at 133.52 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 1.32% or 2.13 points to 159.51.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.64% to 762.66, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 3.41% to settle at 242.85 and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which gained 3.10% to close at 627.20.

The worst performers were Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:) which was down 5.36% to 105.71 in late trade, Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.28% to settle at 29.61 and PVH Corp (NYSE:) which was down 4.27% to 108.27 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 59.53% to 21.01, Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 49.66% to settle at 197.37 and vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 33.07% to close at 3.420.

The worst performers were Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.91% to 5.41 in late trade, Adapthealth Corp (NASDAQ:) which lost 19.57% to settle at 29.75 and Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.70% to 8.87 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1617 to 1437 and 90 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1756 fell and 1430 advanced, while 96 ended unchanged.

Shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 3.10% or 18.84 to 627.20. Shares in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 59.53% or 7.84 to 21.01. Shares in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 49.66% or 65.49 to 197.37. Shares in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 33.07% or 0.850 to 3.420.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.54% to 16.65 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.75% or 13.05 to $1745.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.16% or 0.69 to hit $60.39 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.98% or 0.62 to trade at $63.90 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.34% to 1.1949, while USD/JPY fell 0.29% to 109.05.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 91.825.