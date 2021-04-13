Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers By Reuters

4/4



Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. He allowed just two hits and one walk and struck out the side in the first, third and sixth innings. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.

In the seventh inning with two outs against Taylor Hearn (0-1), Adames lobbed a high homer, his second, to left field on a 95 mph fastball on the first pitch. The Rays moved to 3-1 on their homestand, while the Rangers lost their fourth straight and were blanked for the third time in four games.

Texas starter Dane Dunning used an impressive command of his five pitches to match Glasnow in a 71-pitch outing over four scoreless innings. He allowed doubles to Austin Meadows in the first and Brett Phillips in the second, plus a pair of walks, but kept the Rays at bay while striking out five.

Yankees 3, Blue Jays 1

Kyle Higashioka hit two home runs and drove in three runs, Gerrit Cole struck out eight and New York defeated Toronto at Dunedin, Fla.

Higashioka’s first two homers of the season give the catcher five in his career against the Blue Jays. The other three came in a single game, last Sept. 16.

Cole (2-0) allowed one run, three hits and one walk in six innings. He retired the final 15 batters he faced. Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikes to earn his first save of the season. Jays starter Robbie Ray (0-1) allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in five innings.

Padres 6, Pirates 2

Wil Myers went 3-for-5 with a homer and matched his career high with five RBIs to back Yu Darvish’s strong outing as San Diego won its fourth straight, an easy victory at Pittsburgh.

Darvish (1-0) picked up his first win with the Padres, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the sixth inning, Manny Machado drew a leadoff walk against rookie reliever Luis Oviedo (0-1) and went to second on Eric Hosmer’s chopper to Oviedo. Myers followed with his third homer of the season, to the bushes in center, for a 3-1 edge.

Reds 3, Giants 0

Jesse Winker and Joey Votto hit their first home runs of the season and Wade Miley (2-0) went five scoreless innings as Cincinnati won at San Francisco.

Tejay Antone added 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief and Lucas Sims got the last out for his first career save as the Reds ended a two-game losing skid that came after a six-game winning streak.

Aaron Sanchez (0-1) went five strong innings for the Giants, whose offense was held to just two hits. San Francisco lost at home for the first time in four games this season and saw its four-game overall winning streak come to an end.

Marlins 5, Braves 3 (10 innings)

Garrett Cooper drove in three runs, including the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, as Miami rallied late to beat host Atlanta.

Cooper, who was 3-for-5, tied the game with a two-run double in the eighth inning, then put the Marlins ahead to stay with a single to center field off reliever Jacob Webb (0-1) that scored Jon Berti with the tiebreaker. Brian Anderson doubled in an insurance run.

The winning pitcher was Yimi Garcia (1-1), who worked the final 1 1/3 innings and set the Braves down in order in the 10th. He struck out one and walked one.

Tigers 6, Astros 2

Casey Mize collected his first major league victory by tossing seven shutout innings and Detroit ended a four-game losing streak by downing host Houston in A.J. Hinch’s return to his former home.

Mize (1-0), the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was making his ninth career start and second this season. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Hinch, the Tigers manager, led the Astros from 2015-19 — managing the club to the first World Series championship in franchise history in 2017. He was fired in January 2020 in the aftermath of the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

Brewers 6, Cubs 3

Pinch hitter Luis Urias hit a bases-clearing double to highlight a six-run sixth inning as host Milwaukee beat Chicago for its third straight win and fifth in six games.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out 10 in six innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Josh Hader, the last of four Brewers relievers, got the final two outs to record his first save of the season.

Cubs starter Adbert left in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and the Cubs leading 1-0, but all three runners scored on Urias’ hit. Alzolay (0-2) wound up charged with three runs on three hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He fanned six.

Nationals 5, Cardinals 2

Andrew Stevenson belted a pinch-hit homer and Juan Soto had three hits to lead Washington past host St. Louis.

Kyle Schwarber and Yan Gomes had two hits each as Washington snapped a five-game losing streak. Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison, who each missed the first six games following a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, made their season debuts, going a combined 4-for-12.

Yadier Molina hit his second home run of the season for the Cardinals. Kyle Finnegan (1-0), who allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief, got the win. Brad Hand worked around a single and a walk in the ninth for his first save.

A’s 9, Diamondbacks 5

Jed Lowrie drove in three runs and Matt Chapman went 3-for-5 with a homer to help Oakland record a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Lowrie and Ramon Laureano each scored twice and reached base three times on two hits and a walk as Oakland won its third straight game. Laureano stole two bases, Chapman had two RBIs and Sean Murphy had two of the Athletics’ 12 hits, both going for doubles.

Asdrubal Cabrera had two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Kole Calhoun reached base four times with three hits and one walk and drove in a run for Arizona, which had seven hits.

White Sox 4, Indians 3

Pinch runner Nick Madrigal scored on a game-ending throwing error by first baseman Yu Chang to boost host Chicago to a victory over Cleveland.

With one out and runners on first and second, Nick Williams (NYSE:) rolled a fielder’s choice grounder to Chang, who elected to try to start a double play. The throw to second base caromed off the helmet of Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal, however, caroming away and allowing Madrigal to score.

Codi Heuer (1-0) was the winner in relief, striking out four in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, both career highs. Adam Eaton (NYSE:) hit a three-run homer for the White Sox, and Eddie Rosario socked a two-run shot for the Indians.

Angels 10, Royals 3

Shohei Ohtani had three hits and three RBIs as Los Angeles took advantage of three errors by host Kansas City in rolling to a win.

Angels starter Alex Cobb (1-0) struck out 10 while allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Mike Trout reached base for the 29th straight game dating back to 2020, hitting a home run in the ninth inning. The Angels have homered in all 10 games this season.

Brady Singer (0-2) pitched well for the Royals, but his defense betrayed him. He allowed four runs, just one earned, in five innings, yielding seven hits. Singer struck out six without issuing a walk. Salvador Perez went 4-for-4 and collected his 1,000th career hit.

