Two killed in light plane crash

Two people have been killed in a light plane crash north-east of Canberra.

Emergency services were called to a property on Tallagandra Lane, Sutton, about 4.30pm today after reports an aircraft had crashed into a paddock.

NSW Police have confirmed two people on board the plane died at the scene.

An Airservices Australia tracking showed the flight was travelling just above 2000 feet before the signal stopped just after 4.25pm.

Two people have died after a light air craft crashed near Canberra. (Supplied)

The aircraft is a single engine Cessna first registered in Australia in 1978.

A search on the Civil Aviation Safety Authority lists the registered owner as Oberon Aviation Services.

Officers from The Hume Police District are investigating.