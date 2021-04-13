Home Business Toshiba to discuss exec appointments as CEO seen stepping down By Reuters

Toshiba to discuss exec appointments as CEO seen stepping down By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp’s CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani attends a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese conglomerate Toshiba (OTC:) Corp said its board would meet on Wednesday to discuss key executive appointments after widespread media reports that Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani will step down.

Kurumatani is planning to resign as he faces controversy over a $20 billion buyout bid from his former employer, CVC Capital Partners, a source with knowledge of his decision told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kurumatani’s departure could upend CVC’s offer last week to take the Japanese company private. The takeover was seen as a means to shield him and other managers from pressure from activist shareholders seeking an investigation into whether management pushed investors to support their decisions.

“Reports about the replacement of our president and CEO are not something we announced,” Toshiba said in a statement. “The company will announce any decision that requires disclosure.”

Shares in Toshiba jumped 6.8% in early trade to 4,905 yen, approaching the 5,000 yen reportedly offered by CVC Capital.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©