Timberwolves to host rescheduled game vs. Nets on Tuesday

After postponing Monday’s scheduled game in response to the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center on Tuesday. The game will begin at 4 p.m. ET, making it a rare weekday game not to be played at night.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis. According to the Brooklyn Center police chief, the shooting was accidental, as Kim Potter, the officer who shot Wright, meant to use her taser instead of a gun. Potter, a 26-year veteran, has been placed on administrative leave.

Protests began in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center immediately in response to Wright’s death. Minnesota governor Tim Walz announced a curfew from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and the capital of St. Paul. Protests of Wright’s death and police violence have sparked up across the country over the past two days.

Along with the Timberwolves, the Minnesota Twins postponed their scheduled game against the Red Sox on Monday, with the game set to be played on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Wild also postponed Monday’s night game against the St. Louis Blues until May 12.