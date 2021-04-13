They’re Laughing and Drinking Together

WENN/Avalon/Instar/Judy Eddy

The Barbadian songstress, her current boyfriend as well as the Canadian star reportedly have a good time together as a source says the ‘Hotline Blink’ hitmaker ‘approves’ A$AP.

AceShowbiz –

Despite having moved on with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna has maintained a good relationship with Drake. Making it more interesting, the Fenty founder and artistic director proves there is no bad blood between her and her former fling as they managed to be in the same room with her current boyfriend without feeling awkward at all.

The three recently had a get-together when Drizzy hosted a party at Delilah, a hot spot in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday night, April 11. The Canadian star reportedly invited the couple, who arrived separately at the bash.

“Drake was hosting a huge group of friends in the back room of Delilah last night and invited Rihanna and A$AP,” a source tells E! News of the party. As to how Drake treats the A$AP Mob member, the source says the “In My Feelings” hitmaker actually “approves and likes A$AP,” adding, “They are all really good friends.”

Rihanna and A$AP, who “arrived around midnight,” were said “going back and forth between the main dining room and private room” during the party and were even seen “laughing with Drake and having drinks with him.” The guests reportedly enjoyed “bottles of 1942” and “everyone was taking shots and having a great time.”

Further dishing on the couple’s night out, the source details, “Rihanna looked happy to be out and was in a great mood. She was chatting with many people and friendly with anyone who approached her. She didn’t care to be seen. A$AP was nearby her the entire time, but they weren’t overly affectionate.”

The pair reportedly stayed for several hours into the night before leaving in the early hours of Monday. In several pictures which have made their way out online, A$AP was seen walking behind Rih as they “left together in the same car.”

“They were seen leaving Delilah. Oddly, he walked out right behind her. They usually make it a point to walk out separately or use different exits so as not to be pictured together,” another source points out, adding, “They seemed happy and were in a good mood. It must have been a good night for them because they aren’t the PDA type but he was seen walking out with an unmistakable kiss mark on his cheek that matched her red lipstick. They got into the same SUV and took off together.”