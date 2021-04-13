The Who Reunite With Heinz to Mark Release of ‘The Who Sell Out’ Expanded Edition

WENN/Mario Mitsis

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are set to launch limited-edition Beanz Meanz The Who cans to raise funds for Teen Cancer America, Magic Breakfast and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Who have reunited with Heinz five decades after their iconic “The Who Sell Out” album artwork, which featured frontman Roger Daltrey sitting in a bath full of Heinz Beanz.

Daltrey, 77, and guitarist Pete Townshend, 75 – the surviving members of the legendary rock band – are set to launch limited-edition Beanz Meanz The Who cans to mark the release of the new expanded edition of the 1967 LP and raise funds for Teen Cancer America in the U.S., and child hunger charity Magic Breakfast and the Teenage Cancer Trust in the U.K.

The classic record also contained the track, “Heinz Baked Beans”.

What’s more, a signed giant replica of the limited-edition can is set to go under the hammer via givergy.uk/HeinzTheWho this Thursday, April 15 to Sunday, April 25.

Daltrey has recalled how he was in bed with flu-like symptoms for a week after shooting the cover.

He remembered, “[Afterwards] I ended up with a week in bed with either the flu or probably the worst cold that I’ve had in my lifetime and I put it down to the baked beans because they’d just come out of the fridge; they were freezing cold!”

“I sat in them for twenty minutes until they had the great idea of putting electric fire round the back of the bathtub I was sitting in, which worked for a while. It started to heat them up, but then they started to cook. So my ar** was roasting while my front was freezing and within 24 hours, I was in bed with the sniffles. I don’t blame the beans; I blame the electric fire!”

However, it didn’t put the “My Generation” rocker, who admits he can’t cook, off the tinned food, as he hailed beans a “magical breakfast.”

Jane Ashton, head of entertainment at the Teenage Cancer Trust, added, “We’re thrilled that The Who and Heinz have teamed up to fundraise for teenagers and young people with cancer.”

“The money raised for Teenage Cancer Trust will fund our specialist nurses and support teams who work tirelessly to get young people with cancer through the hardest times of their lives.”

Beans lovers can head to heinztohome.co.uk/collections/beanz-meanz-the-who to get their hands on a limited-edition can now.