The race to ‘decarbonize Bitcoin’ accelerates with Decarbbitcoin Labs initiative By Cointelegraph

The race to ‘decarbonize Bitcoin’ accelerates with Decarbbitcoin Labs initiative
DecarbBitcoin Labs, an environmentally-focused think tank founded by Community Electricity, is taking a hands’ on approach to fighting climate change in California — and is using (BTC) mining as its first prototype.
Building off California’s Environmental Justice Program, whose mission is to protect communities that endure a disproportionate share of environmental pollution, Decarbbitcoin Labs is developing a first-of-its-kind prototype in Los Angeles aimed at not only decarbonizing the community but also proving how green Bitcoin will be mined.
