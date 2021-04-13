The ‘Non-QBs to win Super Bowl MVP’ quiz

Julian Edelman‘s NFL career has come to a screeching halt.

On Monday, the New England Patriots made the announcement that they were releasing Edelman with a failed-physical designation. Not only did the decision end his 11-year tenure in Foxborough, but it appears to have ended his NFL career as well. If this is indeed the end, Edelman walks away from the Pats with the second-most receptions and fourth-most receiving yards in franchise history. He was a key figure of the Patriots’ dynasty, having won three rings with the team while also taking home MVP honors for Super Bowl LIII. All told, not a bad career for a former seventh-round pick who had only played quarterback in college prior to entering in the NFL.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. NFL quarterbacks tend to be the highest-profile players in the NFL, with the Super Bowl being no exception. When Edelman was named MVP of Super Bowl LIII, he became one of just 25 SB MVPs who played a position other than QB. So with that in mind, can you name the 25 non-QBs to be named Super Bowl MVP?

Good luck!