Sylvester Stallone Not Joining Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Contrary to Reports

WENN/Avalon/Instar

A representative for the ‘Creed’ star claims the actor ‘was mistakenly assumed’ to be a member of the club after attending a fundraising dinner at the Palm Beach, Florida, club.

AceShowbiz –

Sylvester Stallone is not a member of Mar-a-Lago. Having been reported to have been among the list of people joining the former President Donald Trump‘s Florida club, “The Expendables” actor set the record straight through his representative.

In a statement, Stallone’s rep Michelle Bega clarified that the Golden Globe winner did not officially join the club. “Contrary to media reports and rumors, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club. He did not join the organization, he did not pay initiation dues,” Bega wrote to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Bega, Stallone only attended a fundraising dinner at the Palm Beach, Florida club in March “and from that event it was mistakenly assumed that he was there as a member.” Bega added that the charity event was meant to raise funds to build adoption shelters for animals.

Bega went on saying that Stallone was not part of Mar-a-Lago, but he has been a member of the Breakers Club in Palm Beach. The 74-year-old actor/director had recently purchased a $35.38 million Palm Beach estate.

Stallone was claimed to be a member of Mar-a-Lago club in an April 7 report by Page Six. A source told the outlet that “Sly just became a member of Mar-a-Lago.” The insider also noted that the “Creed” star was seen posing with some fellow guests for pics, adding that they were holding up their fists in a boxing pose.

In unrelated news, Stallone recently confirmed that he won’t be a part of “Creed 3“. His spokesperson stated that the Robert “Rocky” Balboa depicter will be absent from the upcoming movie without giving additional explanation. The actor’s performance in the first “Creed” movie led to an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

“Creed 3” itself will become Michael B. Jordan‘s first project as director. Besides serving behind the lens, the “Black Panther” actor will reprise his role as Donnie Creed.