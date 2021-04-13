Surprise drop in Japan machinery orders stokes worry on capital spending

TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders

unexpectedly declined in February for a second straight month,

government data showed, dashing hopes for a pick-up in capital

expenditure needed for a private sector-led recovery from the

coronavirus-induced slump.

Policymakers are counting on companies to spend their huge

cash piles on investment in plant and equipment and wage hikes

to help pull the world’s third-largest economy out of deflation

and stagnation.

However, many companies tend to hoard cash as their appetite

for investment has waned amid the state of emergency in big

cities and worries over a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a

highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital

spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 8.5% in February

from the previous month.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted 2.8% growth,

following a 4.5% drop in January.

By sector, manufacturers’ orders declined 5.5% in February

from the prior month, while those from non-manufacturers also

decreased 10.9%, the data showed.

Many economists have forecast a contraction in economic

growth in the first quarter as COVID restrictions hampered

service-sector activity, such as hotels and restaurants, keeping

companies from boosting investment.

The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on machinery orders to

say a pick-up is stalling.

Underscoring solid overseas demand, external orders, which

are not counted as core machinery orders, jumped 76.2%

month-on-month in February, helped by a big ticket item that

gave a one-off boost, a Cabinet Office official said.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude

those for ships and electric utilities, declined 7.1% in

February, versus a 2.3% gain predicted by economists.

