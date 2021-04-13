Surprise drop in Japan machinery orders stokes worry on capital spending

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders

unexpectedly declined in February for a second straight month,

government data showed, dashing hopes for a pick-up in capital

expenditure needed for a private sector-led recovery from the

coronavirus-induced slump.

Policymakers are counting on companies to spend their huge

cash piles on investment in plant and equipment and wage hikes

to help pull the world’s third-largest economy out of deflation

and stagnation.

However, many companies tend to hoard cash as their appetite

for investment has waned amid the state of emergency in big

cities and worries over a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a

highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital

spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 8.5% in February

from the previous month.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted 2.8% growth,

following a 4.5% drop in January.

By sector, manufacturers’ orders declined 5.5% in February

from the prior month, while those from non-manufacturers also

decreased 10.9%, the data showed.

Many economists have forecast a contraction in economic

growth in the first quarter as COVID restrictions hampered