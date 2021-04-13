Surprise drop in Japan machinery orders stokes recovery fears

TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders

unexpectedly fell the most in about a year in February,

government data showed, dashing hopes for a pick-up in capital

expenditure needed for a private sector-led recovery from the

coronavirus-induced slump.

Policymakers are counting on companies to spend their huge

cash piles on investment in plant and equipment and wage hikes

to help pull the world’s third-largest economy out of deflation

and stagnation.

Many companies however are reluctant to invest amid worries

over a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, although a gradual

recovery is expected later this year as vaccinations become more

accessible.

The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a

highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital

spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 8.5% in February

from the previous month.

It was a second straight month of contraction and marked the

fastest decline since April 2020. A Reuters poll of economists

had predicted 2.8% growth, following a 4.5% drop in January.

“The sharp fall in machinery orders in February poses

downside risks to our view that business investment continued to

rise last quarter,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at

Capital Economics.

“However, the recovery in private investment should still

gather pace again in the second half of the year as vaccines

allow the economy to regain full health.”

By sector, manufacturers’ orders declined 5.5% in February

from the prior month, dragged down by computers, nuclear power

motors and engines.

Orders from non-manufacturers also decreased 10.9%, led by

electric meters, railway cars and farm equipment.

Many economist have forecast a contraction in economic

growth in the first quarter as COVID restrictions hampered

service-sector activity, such as hotels and restaurants, keeping

companies from boosting investment.

The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on machinery orders to

say a pick-up is stalling. Previously, orders were described as

picking up.

Underscoring solid overseas demand, external orders, which

are not counted as core machinery orders, jumped 76.2%

month-on-month in February, helped by a big ticket item that

gave a one-off boost, a Cabinet Office official said.

The value of external orders hit a record 1.8 trillion yen

($16.53 billion) under comparable data available since April

2005, he added.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude

those for ships and electric utilities, declined 7.1% in

February, versus a 2.3% gain predicted by economists.

($1 = 108.9100 yen)

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

