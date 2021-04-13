Surprise drop in Japan machinery orders stokes recovery fears

Article content
TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell the most in about a year in February,
government data showed, dashing hopes for a pick-up in capital
expenditure needed for a private sector-led recovery from the
coronavirus-induced slump.
Policymakers are counting on companies to spend their huge
cash piles on investment in plant and equipment and wage hikes
to help pull the world’s third-largest economy out of deflation
and stagnation.
Many companies however are reluctant to invest amid worries
over a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, although a gradual
recovery is expected later this year as vaccinations become more
accessible.
The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a
highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 8.5% in February
from the previous month.
It was a second straight month of contraction and marked the
fastest decline since April 2020. A Reuters poll of economists
had predicted 2.8% growth, following a 4.5% drop in January.
“The sharp fall in machinery orders in February poses
downside risks to our view that business investment continued to
rise last quarter,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at
Article content
Capital Economics.
“However, the recovery in private investment should still
gather pace again in the second half of the year as vaccines
allow the economy to regain full health.”
By sector, manufacturers’ orders declined 5.5% in February
from the prior month, dragged down by computers, nuclear power
motors and engines.
Orders from non-manufacturers also decreased 10.9%, led by
electric meters, railway cars and farm equipment.
Many economist have forecast a contraction in economic
growth in the first quarter as COVID restrictions hampered
service-sector activity, such as hotels and restaurants, keeping
companies from boosting investment.
The Cabinet Office cut its assessment on machinery orders to
say a pick-up is stalling. Previously, orders were described as
picking up.
Underscoring solid overseas demand, external orders, which
are not counted as core machinery orders, jumped 76.2%
month-on-month in February, helped by a big ticket item that
gave a one-off boost, a Cabinet Office official said.
The value of external orders hit a record 1.8 trillion yen
($16.53 billion) under comparable data available since April
2005, he added.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those for ships and electric utilities, declined 7.1% in
February, versus a 2.3% gain predicted by economists.
($1 = 108.9100 yen)
