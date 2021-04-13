Surprise drop in Japan machinery orders stokes recovery fears

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s core machinery orders

unexpectedly fell the most in about a year in February,

government data showed, dashing hopes for a pick-up in capital

expenditure needed for a private sector-led recovery from the

coronavirus-induced slump.

Policymakers are counting on companies to spend their huge

cash piles on investment in plant and equipment and wage hikes

to help pull the world’s third-largest economy out of deflation

and stagnation.

Many companies however are reluctant to invest amid worries

over a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, although a gradual

recovery is expected later this year as vaccinations become more

accessible.

The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a

highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital

spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 8.5% in February

from the previous month.

It was a second straight month of contraction and marked the

fastest decline since April 2020. A Reuters poll of economists

had predicted 2.8% growth, following a 4.5% drop in January.

“The sharp fall in machinery orders in February poses

downside risks to our view that business investment continued to

rise last quarter,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at