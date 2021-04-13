South Korean crypto traders are pivoting to ‘smaller cap’ altcoins By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

South Korean crypto traders are pivoting to ‘smaller cap’ altcoins

South Korea’s “big four” crypto exchanges — Bithumb, Korbit, Upbit and Coinone — are showing a marked cooling off in (BTC) enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, altcoins are now accounting for the highest 24-hour trading volume according to data from multiple market aggregators.